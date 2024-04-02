Joliet fire at Hotel Plaza displaces 3 residents

Joliet Fire Department crews responded at 5:15 p.m. to a report of a fire at 22 W. Clinton St. in Joliet on Monday, April 1, 2024. (Provided by Joliet Fire Department)

Firefighters fought their way through a smoke-filled hallway to get to an apartment on fire Monday afternoon at the Hotel Plaza in downtown Joliet.

Three people were displaced by the fire, but the blaze was contained to the one apartment.

Fire crews responded at 5:15 p.m. to a report of the fire at 22 W. Clinton St. and arrived within 45 seconds, according to a news release from the Joliet Fire Department.

The crews “were met with people exiting the structure,” the release said.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire in the second-floor apartment where it started. But they had to make their way through a hallway filled with smoke to get to the apartment, according to the release.

“Crews also aided in the evacuation of 30 residents attempting to exit the building as firefighters were entering,” the release said.

The fire was under control by 5:45 p.m.

The three residents displaced by the fire were provided temporary shelter through the American Red Cross, according to the release.

There were no injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Hotel Plaza is located only two blocks away from Fire Department Company 1, which was able to respond quickly, according to the release.

Crews from stations 1, 4, 5 and 6 also responded to the blaze.