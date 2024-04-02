Joliet father accused of DUI crash with 2 children in vehicle

A man in Joliet was arrested after he was accused of driving under the influence of alcohol in a crash while his two sons were passengers in his Ford pickup truck, police said.

Carlos Moreno, 41, of Joliet, was arrested on Friday on probable cause of aggravated driving under the influence and endangering the life and health of a child. He was also cited for driving while license revoked and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Moreno was not taken to jail following his arrest. He was released from police custody and given notice to appear on April 12 at the Will County Courthouse.

Officers responded to the crash involving Moreno’s Ford F150 pickup truck about 8:37 p.m. Friday at West Washington and North Center streets, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

A preliminary investigation of the crash led officers to determine Moreno’s vehicle struck an unoccupied vehicle that was parked on North Center Street, English said.

Officers found Moreno and his vehicle parked down the street following the crash.

As officers were speaking with Moreno, they saw him allegedly exhibit behaviors “consistent with possible alcohol impairment,” English said. Moreno was placed into custody without incident after undergoing field sobriety tests, he said.

Officers determined that Moreno’s sons, ages 9 and 13, were passengers in the Ford vehicle at the time of the crash, English said.

Officers also learned that Moreno held a revoked driver’s license for a past DUI arrest, English said.

Moreno’s vehicle was towed from the scene.