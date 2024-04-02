Joliet District 86 announces Superintendent’s Award winners

Joliet Public Schools District 86 has announced that 21 students have been awarded its Superintendent’s Award for the second trimester of the 2023-24 school year. (Photo provided by Joliet Public Schools District 86)

Joliet Public Schools District 86 has announced that 21 students have been awarded its Superintendent’s Award for the second trimester of the 2023-24 school year. These awards were presented to the students by Superintendent Dr. Theresa Rouse.

The winners were:

Ethan Segura, Emmanuel Tovar Mondragon, Damien Leal Alejandre, David Diaz, Dylaun Holmes, Alanah Frazier, Diona Vargas, Francisco Duarte Salazar, Vanesa Rodriguez, Annabelle Cordova, Jonah Johnson, Tiana Mims, Zolaya Johnson, Eric Miller, Kayden Flores, Juan Carlos Rubio, Robert Davila, Donnie Moore, Korbin Crosby, Dalya Lerdo-Chino and Damion Porter.