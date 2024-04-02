Future homeowners invited to attend this 2-day home expo in Joliet

Three Rivers Association of Realtors will hold a Home Expo on April 5 and April 6 at the Renaissance Center, 214 N. Ottawa Street in Joliet. (Bob Okon)

Three Rivers Association of Realtors is presenting its first home expo to help attendees “attain the dream of homeownership,” according to a news release from Three Rivers.

The home expo will be from 5 7 p.m. April 5 and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 6 at the Renaissance Center, 214 N. Ottawa St. in Joliet.

A ribbon-cutting at 3 p.m. Friday to celebrate the new event will open the show floor, according to the release.

The first 100 attendees each day will have a chance to win $10,000, according to the release. Additional door prizes will be given out throughout the expo, according to the release.

Breakout sessions start at 4 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday and run until closing time, according to the release. Content will be similar on both days and feature topics on credit repair, down payment assistance, home finance and home repairs.

Light refreshments will be served both days.

In addition, the home expo will feature more than 50 housing-related exhibitors. These include credit repair services, decorators, home inspectors, landscapers, lenders and homebuilders, real estate brokers, remodelers and contractors, and nonprofit organizations, according to the release.

Three Rivers is hosting the home expo in partnership with the city of Joliet and the Office of the Will County Executive and in conjunction with Fair Housing Month.

The event sponsor is Midland States Bank.

For information, visit trarealtors.net or call Three Rivers at 815-744-4520.