Pets of the Week: April 1, 2024

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County.

Send Pets of the Week submissions to news@theheraldnews.com. Photos should be in .jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style and grammar, and run as space is available.

Clara is a 2-year-old female silver Lab that came to the rescue from a local animal control and has since flourished. She does well with other dogs and loves children. She is a sweet, gentle and playful dog that would be a great addition to any family. To meet Clara, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Clara is a 2-year-old female silver Lab that came to the rescue from a local animal control and has since flourished. She does well with other dogs and loves children. She is a sweet, gentle and playful dog that would be a great addition to any family. To meet Clara, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Squeegee is a 1-year-old tuxedo that was rescued from a local animal control. He is friendly, confident, outgoing, easygoing and will approach people for attention. He likes pets, is comfortable being held and will rub affectionately on people’s hands to show his love. He has met other cats and did well. To meet Squeegee, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Squeegee is a 1-year-old tuxedo that was rescued from a local animal control. He is friendly, confident, outgoing, easygoing and will approach people for attention. He likes pets, is comfortable being held and will rub affectionately on people’s hands to show his love. He has met other cats and did well. To meet Squeegee, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Barkley is a sweet 6-pound adult Chihuahua mix. He is full of energy and enjoys being with people. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Barkley is a sweet 6-pound adult Chihuahua mix. He is full of energy and enjoys being with people. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Blaze is a domestic shorthair that was found abandoned in a crate with an injured eye. The eye needed to be remove, but Blaze is doing well as a one-eyed cat. He is understandably nervous but very sweet. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Blaze is a domestic shorthair that was found abandoned in a crate with an injured eye. The eye needed to be remove, but Blaze is doing well as a one-eyed cat. He is understandably nervous but very sweet. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Dimitri is a 4-year-old pittie mix that loves walks. He does well with dogs and doesn’t mind cats. To meet Dimitri, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333.

Dimitri is a 4-year-old pittie mix that loves walks. He does well with dogs and doesn’t mind cats. To meet Dimitri, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333. (Photo provided by Joliet Township Animal Control)

Lunette is a 2-year-old talkative tuxedo. She loves pingpong balls and catnip. She’ll roll around on the floor and stretch out every inch of her body. She loves attention and needs an owner who will entertain her with laser pointers and toys. To meet Lunette, call Joliet Township Animal Control.

Lunette is a 2-year-old talkative tuxedo. She loves pingpong balls and catnip. She’ll roll around on the floor and stretch out every inch of her body. She loves attention and needs an owner who will entertain her with laser pointers and toys. To meet Lunette, call Joliet Township Animal Control. (Photo provided by Joliet Township Animal Control)

Jules excels at room entrances, “talks” to himself, chases flies and loves to nap and snuggle in laps. He takes medicine twice a day for a well-managed health condition and meows to let people know it’s medicine time. To meet Jules, visit forgetmenotrescue.com.

Jules excels at room entrances, “talks” to himself, chases flies and loves to nap and snuggle in laps. He takes medicine twice a day for a well-managed health condition and meows to let people know it’s medicine time. To meet Jules, visit forgetmenotrescue.com. (Photo provided by Forget Me Not Animal Rescue )

Bella is sweet and easygoing. She spends most of her days relaxing, loves to eat and shows affection by rubbing her face on the person petting her. She must be the only animal in the home. Bella needs a patient owner who will give her time to grow comfortable in her new surroundings. To meet Bella, visit forgetmenotrescue.com.