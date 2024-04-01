Joliet Township residence struck by fire in Saturday night shooting

A residence and possibly a vehicle were struck by gunfire in Joliet Township.

About 11:15 p.m. Saturday, sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Edison Road and Luana Road in Joliet Township for a shots fired complaint, according to Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Chief Dan Jungles. The location is in the Preston Heights part of Joliet Township.

Deputies found three spent .45-caliber casings and one live .45-caliber round on the ground in front of a residence in the 200 block of Luana Road, Jungles said. Deputies also found eight spent .223-caliber casings in the roadway of the 200 block of Luana Road, he said.

No injuries were reported at the scene and none were reported to local hospitals, Jungles said.

“It is believed that a vehicle that was parked in a driveway in the 200 block of Luana [Road] was struck by gunfire but fled prior to deputies arriving on scene,” Jungles said.

The suspects in the shooting were in a black four-door sedan with tinted windows, Jungles said. However, it is not clear how many people were inside of the suspect vehicle, he said.

A residence in the 200 block of Luana Road was also struck by gunfire, Jungles said.