Joliet West volleyball wins West Aurora Invitational: The Herald-News sports roundup for Saturday

AURORA — The Joliet West boys volleyball team went 4-0 to win the championship of the West Aurora Invitational. The Tigers (10-2) dropped just two sets in their four matches.
Landon Brouwer led the way for West with 64 assists and 21 kills on the day, while Tommy Fellows had 39 kills. Nate Fleischauer had 31 kills, and Connor Herre added 39 digs.
Argo Invitational: Lockport (12-1) won the championship, beating Lyons 20-25, 31-29, 25-17 in the title match. Josh Bluhm had 11 kills and two blocks for the Porters, while Wade Welke had 13 digs and Evan Dziadkowiec had 31 assists. The Porters beat Argo 25-12, 25-15 in the quarterfinals and Reavis 25-14, 28-26 in the semifinals.
BASEBALL
Bolingbrook 8, Romeoville 2: Matt Washington went 3 for 3 with four RBIs to help lead Bolingbrook (5-2). Washington slugged a three-run homer in the sixth inning to seal the win for the Raiders and added an RBI double in the second. Winning pitcher Josh Lamberson worked six innings, allowing six hits and two runs while striking out four. Sebastian Solis (2 hits) and Jeremy Thompson each had an RBI for Romeoville (3-5).
Providence Catholic 10, Joliet West 2: In the third-place game at the WJOL Don Ladas Memorial Tournament, Providence Catholic struck early, getting an RBI double by John Greenwood and a three-run, inside-the-park home run by Cooper Eggert in the first inning. Kasten Goebbert allowed four hits and two runs over five innings for the Celtics. Jackson Smith was 3 for 4, while Eggert and Enzo Infelise each had two hits. For West (7-3), Cael Karczewski and James Love (2 hits) each had an RBI.
Richards 10, Joliet Central 0: Daniel Calderon, Jose Huizar-Ledezma, Nathan Maldonado, Andrew Nixon and Jay Zepeda all had a hit for the Steelmen (3-4-1) in the nonconference loss.
Lincoln-Way Central 15, Plainfield East 2: In the fifth-place game at the WJOL Don Ladas Memorial Tournament, the Knights put the game away with an eight-run fourth inning. Collin Mowry slugged a three-run homer in the first for the Knights (5-2). Central amassed 12 hits, led by a 3 for 3 performance by Filippo Baratta. Braden Meyer added two hits. For Plainfield East, Oscar Lopez had a hit an an RBI.
Lincoln-Way East 8, Maine South 2: The Griffins (4-4) rallied for five runs in the fifth inning to help secure the nonconference win. Justyn Hart and Ryan Molitor each had two hits to lead the offense, while Sean Bromberek got the win with two scoreless relief innings.
SOFTBALL
Morris 1, Plainfield South 0 (11 innings): Mylie Hughes went the distance in the circle for Morris (6-2) in the nonconference win, allowing just two hits and striking out seven. Halie Olson had two hits and scored the winning run on a passed ball. South’s Regina Glover struck out 17 and allowed four hits. Payton Isaacson and Giana Zumdahl each had a hit for the Cougars (1-6).