Will County Forest Preserve programs celebrate spring’s sights and sounds

Here are the Forest Preserve District of Will County programs for the week of April 8. Online program registration is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org.

Nature Play Day After Hours – Spot the Salamander: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, Plum Creek Nature Center, Crete Township. The April session of this nature-themed program for 3- to 5-year-olds will feature Spot, the nature center’s salamander mascot. Put your rain boots on and search for Spot’s salamander cousins in the preserve. Free. Register by April 8.

Where the Wildflowers Are – Raccoon Grove: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 13, Raccoon Grove Nature Preserve, Monee Township. Join a forest preserve naturalist for a hike to find wildflowers and hear stories of how these beauties were named, their uses through time and other lore and legends. Free, ages 10 or older. Register by April 11.

Sounds of Spring: 10 to 11 a.m. Sunday, April 14, Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. Learn some of the most common bird calls around this time of year and how to identify them. Then, head outside to put your new skills to the test. Free, ages 6 or older. Register by April 12.

Spring Things!: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday, April 14, Plum Creek Nature Center. Celebrate the wonderful things spring brings. Join a forest preserve naturalist to explore the sights, sounds and smells of the season. Look for frogs, salamanders and more in and around vernal ponds. The hike will be 2 miles. Free, ages 10 or older. Register by April 13.