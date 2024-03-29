Fox 32 meteorologist Mike Caplan to discuss tornado safety in Joliet

On April 3, Mike Caplan, meteorologist with FOX 32 News, will share insights on tornadoes and strategies for staying safe during tornados and other dangerous weather conditions at a free program at Ascension Saint Joseph – Joliet. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Register now for a free program on tornado safety at Ascension Saint Joseph – Joliet.

On April 3, Mike Caplan, meteorologist with FOX 32 News, will share insights on tornadoes and strategies for staying safe during tornados and other dangerous weather conditions, according to a news release from Ascension Saint Joseph – Joliet.

The one-hour program starts at noon in St. Joe’s Wallin Auditorium, 333 Madison St., Joliet, and includes lunch, according to the release.

Caplan is a Chicago native with more than 30 years of weather forecasting experience, which “make him an excellent resource for understanding local conditions,” according to the release. He’s witnessed and reported on various weather phenomena including blizzards, heatwaves, hurricanes and tornadoes, according to the release.

RSVP to Leslie.Livett@ascension.org or by calling 815-773-7077.