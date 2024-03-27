Will County Health Center announces new pharmacy partnership

The Will County Community Health Center’s new partnership with the Genoa Healthcare will provide full pharmacy services to residents. (Photo provided)

Joliet — The Will County Health Department has announced a partnership between the Will County Community Health Center and Genoa Healthcare to provide community pharmacy services.

“We are pleased to introduce our new on-site pharmacy services from Genoa Healthcare,” said Chief Executive Officer of the Will County Community Health Center Mary Maragos in a statement Wednesday. “They are a full-service pharmacy and will participate in our discount 340B program. They offer additional value-added services such as bilingual staff, personal calls to patients for refill reminders, deliveries, assistance with prior authorizations, durable medical equipment, and vaccinations if needed.”

The new pharmacy facility will be located within the Will County Community Health Center at 1106 Neal Ave. in Joliet. It will open on Tuesday, April 2 and have regular hours Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Services will be unavailable from 12:30 to 1 p.m. for a staff lunch break. The pharmacy can fill all medications onsite, which will save patients multiple pharmacy stops.

Genoa Healthcare has previously worked with Heartland and Lake County Community Health Center as well as Lake County and DuPage County’s health departments. According to Maragos, “all were very satisfied with their relationship and services with Genoa and heartily recommended them.”

Genoa is dedicated to serving the needs of those with behavioral health and substance use disorders as well as people with complex, chronic conditions according to the release from the health department. The organization offers free medication mailing services and free pre-filled pill organizers to help patients with complex conditions on-track with their medications.

The new pharmacy is available for use by all residents, not just patients at the Will County Community Health Center, and informational services are available through the pharmacy for assistance with insurance, according to the release.

A grand opening for the facility is planned for later in spring 2024.