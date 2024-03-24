Will County confirms case of measles

The Will County Health Department has confirmed a local case of measles connected to the infections in Chicago. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

Authorities have confirmed a case of measles in Will County connected to the infections in Chicago.

The Will County Health Department on Saturday announced the local case of measles and said it is gathering information to notify people who may have been exposed.

“Case investigation has determined this case is related to the ongoing situation in the city of Chicago,” the county said in a news release.

Chicago had confirmed 17 cases of measles in the city as of Friday, most of them traced to a migrant shelter in the Pilsen area.

On Saturday, the Lake County Health Department also reported that county’s first case of measles and also linked it to the Chicago infections.

The Will County Health Department did not say where in county the measles case was identified. The department is in close contact with the Illinois Department of Public Health as it investigates the case, according to the the release.

“Vaccination is the best way to protect yourself and others against measles,” Muneeza Azher, communicable disease program manager for Will County, said in the release. “If you are not vaccinated, we strongly encourage you to get the vaccine. If you are unsure whether you’ve been vaccinated, ask your health care provider to find out if you need a measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine. If your child is 1 year old or older and has never received the MMR vaccine, contact your child’s pediatrician to discuss how your child can get caught up with their vaccines.”

The Will County Health Department has announced a case of measles in the county that is connected to the cases in Chicago. Seen here are vaccination kits that include a measles booster. Shaw Local News Network file photo (Sarah Nader)

According to the release, measles is “a highly contagious respiratory infection that causes a rash and high fever, and can cause serious illness, especially in young children, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems. A person with measles can spread the disease to others, even before they feel sick.”

Nine of 10 susceptible people, who have not been vaccinated or never had measles, will get sick if exposed, according to the release, citing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Symptoms generally appear 10 to 14 days after exposure, according to the release.

Common symptoms are high fever, cough, runny nose, sore throat, red or watery eyes and tiny white spots that appear inside the mouth on the inner lining of the cheek.

“A rash comprised of small red spots generally begins three to five days after other signs of the illness begin,” according to the release. “The rash typically starts at the face and then spreads down the rest of the body. An infected person can spread measles up to four days before the rash appears and up to four days after the rash has been present.”

The county health department noted that measles “is easily preventable with an MMR vaccine.”

A dose of the measles-mumps-rubella, or MMR, vaccine is shown. AP file photo (Damian Dovarganes)

The department is encouraging Will County residents to review their immunization and medical records and contact their health care providers to determine if they are protected against measles. Records in the Illinois immunization registry can be accessed using the Illinois Department of Public Health Vax Verify portal at dph.illinois.gov/vaxverify.html.

“Most doctor’s offices and pharmacies can provide MMR vaccines,” according to the release.

The vaccine is available from the Will County Health Department. Appointments for immunization at health department offices can be made by calling 815-740-8143. The offices are at 501 Ella Ave. in Joliet, 323 Quadrangle Drive in Bolingbrook and 5601 W. Monee-Manhattan Road in Monee.