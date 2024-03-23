Lake County Health Department reports first measles case

Medical assistant Kaylie Nouvong of Pingree Grove prepares a syringe filled with vaccinations for measles, mumps and rubella in 2015, at the Children and Teens Medical Center in Lake in the Hills. (Shaw Media)

WAUKEGAN — The Lake County Health Department has confirmed a case of measles in a Lake County resident. To date, there have been over 60 reported measles cases in Illinois since 2010.

Case investigation has determined that this case is related to the ongoing situation in the City of Chicago.

The Health Department is working to identify and notify people that may have been exposed to measles, including at the facilities where the Lake County resident sought medical care, according to a news release. The Health Department is in close contact with the Illinois Department of Public Health as the investigation continues.

The Health Department has identified the following exposure locations in public settings. Members of the public who were at any of the locations on the dates below might have been exposed to measles:

* Consume Restaurant, 569 W. IL-22 Telser Road, Lake Zurich: 1:58 to 11:10 p.m. March 13; 12:15 to 11:12 p.m. March 14; 11:12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. March 15; 10:39 a.m. to 11:27 p.m. March 16; and 1:42 p.m. to 5:34 p.m.

* Advocate Condell Medical Center - Emergency Department, 801 S. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville: 5:56 p.m. March 20 to 4:01 a.m. March 21

Those who have been vaccinated against measles are likely protected and do not need to take further action at this time. Please monitor for symptoms for 21 days and call the Health Department if symptoms develop.

Unvaccinated individuals who were at any of the locations above on the dates and times listed, may have been exposed to measles and should contact the Health Department’s Communicable Disease team at 847-377-8130.

While cases of measles are exceedingly rare due to high vaccination coverage from childhood, reports of measles cases have recently been increasing internationally and in the United States. The measles-mumps-rubella vaccine is extremely effective at preventing measles and remains by far the best protection against measles for people of all ages. However, measles is highly contagious and can be dangerous to those who are unvaccinated, especially babies and young children.

“Vaccination is the best tool we have to prevent the spread of measles. This is a good reminder to make sure that you are up to date on all your vaccines,” said Dr. Sana Ahmed, the Lake County Health Department’s medical epidemiologist. “If you don’t know if you have been vaccinated, ask your health care provider to find out if you need an MMR vaccine. If your child is 1 year old or older and has never received the MMR vaccine, contact your child’s pediatric provider to discuss how your child can get caught up with their vaccines.”

About measles

Measles is a serious respiratory infection that causes a rash and high fever and is capable of leading to pneumonia and other complications. Measles spreads easily through the air when an infected person breathes, talks, coughs, or sneezes.

The virus can stay in the air and on surfaces for many hours, even after the infected person has left. The infected person can spread the disease up to four days before a measles rash appears and up to four days after the rash appears. If other people breathe the contaminated air or touch the infected surface, then touch their eyes, noses, or mouths, they can become infected.

A first dose of MMR is recommended at 12 months of age and a second at 4 to 6 years of age, but it is never too late to get your MMR vaccine if you haven’t already. Anyone who isn’t sure if they’re vaccinated against measles should contact their healthcare provider or local pharmacy today.

Most health insurance covers the cost of the MMR and MMRV vaccine. Insured persons should check with their provider or local pharmacy to see what vaccines are offered. Uninsured or underinsured children and adults can access free or low-cost vaccines. To find a clinic near you, visit IDPH’s Vaccines for Children (VFC) Finder, HRSA’s Health Center Finder, or call 211.

For more information about measles and how you can protect yourself, visit the CDC website.