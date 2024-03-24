Fishing season at Hidden Lakes in Bolingbrook opens April 6

The Forest Preserve District of Will County is urging anglers to use fishing line recycling receptacles this year to dispose of their broken or unneeded fishing line. The goal is to eliminate fishing line from the environment and to protect wildlife from injuries or death. (Provided by Forest Preserve District of Will County)

Here are the latest headlines from the Forest Preserve District of Will County:

Goodenow Grove Nature Preserve access road in Crete Township to close March 25 for culvert replacement project. The access road for Goodenow Grove Nature Preserve and Plum Creek Nature Center is scheduled to be closed for a culvert replacement project starting Monday, March 25. Both the preserve and nature center will remain open. Visitors can park at the equestrian lot to access the site by foot, bike or horse. Read more.

Hidden Lakes Trout Farm in Bolingbrook opens April 6 for the season and spring trout fishing. Hidden Lakes Trout Farm in Bolingbrook will reopen for the season at 6 a.m. Saturday, April 6. A special trout season celebration will be held to mark the start of the spring trout fishing season. Read more.

Sign up for a volunteer morning program to get fresh air and make a difference. Dates for the second quarter 2024 volunteer morning programs have been released. Program participants can get fresh air and exercise, and they enjoy the camaraderie of like-minded individuals who want to make a difference in their communities. Read more.

Recycle your fishing line to avoid injuring or killing wildlife. The forest preserve district has 30 fishing-line recycling containers installed at fishing locations for anglers to properly dispose of their broken or unneeded monofilament. The goal is to eliminate fishing line from the environment and to protect wildlife in the preserves. Read more.

