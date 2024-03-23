Joliet West announces Top 10 Mr. and Ms. Alpha Omega finalists

Joliet West High School has announced the Top 10 Mr. and Ms. Alpha Omega finalists for the 2023-24 school year. (Photo provided by Joliet Township High School District 204)

The title of Mr. and Ms. Alpha Omega is given to students who have contributed the most time and effort to school and community activities while maintaining excellent academic records.

The contest determines the West Campus graduation speakers. Finalists are interviewed by a panel of community partners whose scores determine who receives the title of Mr. and Ms. Alpha Omega and the first and second runners-up.

The finalists for Mr. Alpha Omega are Orvill Cardenas, Samuel Coffey, Ernesto Lopez, David Nguyen, Quinn Preis, Andres Robles, Daniel Sanchez, Aaron Sprindys, Aaron Strong and Casey Tyrell.

The finalists for Ms. Alpha Omega are Mariah Brooks, Peyton Darguzis, Shelby Fraser, Emily Johnson, Makayla Jones, Emily McCune, Saniya Newman, Gabrielle Piazza, Victoria Smith and Shradha Verma.