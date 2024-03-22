Man dead, 3 others injured, including girl, in Will County crash

Emergency sign on the side of Silver Cross Hospital. Thursday, June 16, 2022 in New Lenox. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawnedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

A 37-year-old man has died and a girl was flown by helicopter to a Chicago hospital after a two-vehicle crash Thursday in Wilton Township in Will County.

Philip Murray, 37, of Peotone was identified as the passenger of a Lincoln MKX who died in the crash at Wilmington-Peotone Road, 1 mile east of Cedar Road.

A 12-year-old girl who was a passenger in the back of a Ford Escape was flown by helicopter to Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago. Her injuries and conditions are not known as of Friday.

A 21-year-old woman who was driving the Ford Escape was issued a citation for improper lane usage.

The crash remains under investigation by the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies first responded to the crash at 4:23 p.m. Thursday. They learned the 21-year-old woman was traveling east on Wilmington-Peotone Road when she missed her turn at Cedar Road, according to the sheriff’s office.

As the woman continued driving the Ford Escape down Wilmington-Peotone Road, she began to turn into a farm field entryway to turn around, police said.

She then crossed in front of a Lincoln MKX that was traveling west, police said. Both vehicles sustained major front end damage.

The 21-year-old woman suffered injuries considered not life threatening, police said. The 68-year-old female driver of the Lincoln MKX was treated for severe hand injuries and further testing.

Murray died soon after he arrived at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox.