Work begins Thursday on Route 53 intersection in Joliet

Traffic control and safety measures will be set up Thursday to prepare for installation of traffic signals at the intersection of Route 53 and Emerald Drive, the city of Joliet announced.

The intersection is an entryway into an industrial park that includes two Amazon warehouses, an IKEA distribution center and the Cadence Premier Logistics trucking operation. No traffic signals exist now at the intersection.

The project, which includes turn-lane improvements along with the traffic signals, is expected to be completed by fall of this year, the city said in a news release issued Wednesday.

The traffic control measures set up Thursday will have an impact on the shoulder area for southbound traffic for about four weeks, the city said.