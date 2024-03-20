Voters give nod to Homer Glen proposal to eliminate township government

Homer Township — Voters in Homer Glen appear to have approved a referendum seeking input on if the village should “take appropriate action and pursue appropriate efforts to potentially dissolve or discontinue township government.” The measure is strictly advisory and there is no clear legal path or precedent for a village or city to dissolve a higher level of government.

The measure passed by 236 votes, accounting for 52.6% of voters. The thin margin came on an election night with only 15.5% of voter turnout in Will County.

Homer Township, like all Illinois townships, is 36 square miles and its borders are determined by the state. While certain townships provide more services to their residents than others, all residents —incorporated or not — are taxed equally by the their townships.

Homer Township maintains multiple miles of roads, and also provides services for senior citizens and residents with disabilities. While the Homer Glen question asked if voters wanted the village to take actions to “dissolve” the body, the question was not posed to township residents from outside Homer Glen, which make up about 40% of its population.

Homer Township Supervisor Steve Balich has asserted that there is nothing Homer Glen can do to eliminate the township’s jurisdiction, though he says he has offered to un-incorporate all township owned property that is inside Homer Glen. This proposition was rejected by Mayor Christina Neitzke-Troike.

Neitzke-Troike declined to comment on that offer and did not offer an explanation of what she intended to do to pursue separation from the township if the referendum passed.