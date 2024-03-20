Plainfield library to host ‘True Crime Day’ on Saturday

Hear stories of true local crimes and solve a mystery at the Plainfield Area Public Library’s True Crime Day.

The library program will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Plainfield Area Public Library, 15025 S. Illinois St., Plainfield.

Former Joliet resident Bill O’Connell will present at 11 a.m. O’Connell will read and discuss excerpts from his book “Fourteen: The Murder of David Stukel,” which provides insight into the 1968 abduction, sexual assault and murder of a high school freshman.

Journalist John Ferak will present at noon. Ferak will discuss his book “Terror Town, USA,” about American serial killer Milton Johnson, who killed four woman in a former Joliet ceramics shop.

Mokena native and historian Matt Galik will present at 1 p.m. Galik will discuss his book “The 1926 Orland Park Murder Mystery.”

The “Local Unsolved Mystery Cafe” will begin at 2:30 p.m.

“Join other local true crime enthusiasts and solve the crimes presented to your group,” according to the library’s Facebook page. “Each table will receive evidence, information and potential motives for local murders and mysteries of the past that are still unsolved.”

To register and for information, visit papl.info or call 815-436-6639.