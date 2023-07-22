Baran-Unland: Joliet native wants slain teen remembered

I recently received an autographed copy of “Fourteen: The Murder of David Stukel,” written by my former neighbor Bill O’Connell.

At 70, O’Connell is eight years older than I, and his sisters used to babysit my sister and me when we all grew up on Belmont Avenue in Joliet. And his late father, Dale O’Connell Sr., managed the former Joliet Beach Club. Going there was my favorite part of summer.

O’Connell on Saturday will sign and sell copies of the revised edition he first self-published in 2007 at the Book Market in Crest Hill. The now-Louisiana resident was planning to attend the all-alumni reunion of the former Joliet East High School and thought a book-signing in his hometown was a good idea, too.

“I just decided to call the Book Market, and Jan [Staley, store owner] was so kind and agreeable,” O’Connell said. “So I figured I’d give that a shot.”

Stukel was a 95-pound high school freshman when he was killed in September 1968 by two of his Joliet East classmates, O’Connell said. He and Stukel had both played on Belmont Little League, but they were not close friends, he said. They grew up in different neighborhoods and attended different schools.

Still, O’Connell feels Stukel should never be forgotten.

“I think it’s so important because so many people born after this have never heard of it. And his life was cut short,” O’Connell said. “He would have been a viable member of the community. He was just a really clean-cut kid and a good kid.”

Former Joliet resident Bill O'Connell is the author of "Fourteen: The Murder of David Stukel," which details the murder of a Joliet teen in 1968. (Photo provided)

O’Connell, a retired journalist who began his career as a freelance sports writer for The Herald-News, brings his reporting skills to the research in his book.

And people still are interested in reading the book, he said.

In 2021, O’Connell led a webinar discussion at the Joliet Area Historical Museum, which he said was well-received. Occasionally, a criminal justice class will read his book, and then O’Connell will answer questions via Zoom, he said.

[ Joliet native keeps murdered teen’s memory alive ]

O’Connell said he revised the book a few years ago. The new information includes about 20 additional photos and an epilogue, O’Connell said.

“I didn’t bother the Stukels anymore,” O’Connell said. “But I did get some more information.”

For instance, in the original edition, O’Connell made predictions about the murderers’ future, he said.

“And I was wrong and revised that,” O’Connell said.

He also added “a lot of cutting room floor” information that didn’t make the first edition, O’Connell said.

“When I was writing it, I found out it was a universal story,” O’Connell said. “People in other parts of the country, even other parts of the world, have read it.”

I think it’s so important because so many people born after this have never heard of it. And his life was cut short. He would have been a viable member of the community. He was just a really clean-cut kid and a good kid.” — Bill O'Connell, author of “Fourteen: The Murder of David Stukel”

O’Connell said he’s glad his book keeps Stukel’s memory alive. He felt the process was therapeutic for Stukel’s parents. He even wrote an abridged version for them.

“When I was done with this book, I thought, ‘They can’t read this. It’s not something they should ever read,’ ” O’Connell said. “But I’m thinking they didn’t even read the abridged version.”

O’Connell will sign and sell copies of “Fourteen: The Murder of David Stukel” from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at The Book Market, 2365 Plainfield Road, Crest Hill.

For more information, visit ocbooks.org and bookmarketjoliet.com.

Denise M. Baran-Unland is the features editor at The Herald-News. Contact her at 815-280-4122 or dunland@shawmedia.com.