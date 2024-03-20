Joliet man dies in Mokena crash

A Joliet man died after he was involved in a crash in Mokena.

At 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, Eric Segundo Dominguez, 29, was pronounced dead at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, according to the Will County Coroner’s Office.

Segundo Dominguez was the driver of a vehicle that was involved in a crash near the intersection of Francis Road and Breckenridge Drive in Mokena.

The Mokena Police Department is investigating the crash.

A final cause and manner will be determined following a review of autopsy, police and toxicology reports, according the coroner’s office.