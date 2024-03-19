Joliet Chamber honors 7 Joliet District 86 teachers

The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry named seven Joliet Public Schools District 86 teachers 2024 Joliet Area Great Teachers. Pictured (front row, from left) Laura Armstrong, Danielle Daletski, Laura Hall and (back row, from left) Erica Krusinski, Katie Loftis, Jennifer Lopez and Ryan Martinsen. (Photo provided by Joliet Public Schools District 86)

The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry recently honored seven Joliet Public Schools District 86 teachers.

The local teachers were among the 23 teachers The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry recognized as 2024 Joliet Area Great Teachers at a banquet March 11 at the Jacob Henry Mansion Estate in Joliet, according to a news release from District 86.

Administrators, colleagues, community members, parents and students could nominate teachers, according to the release.

These seven teachers have served in education for a combined total of more than 122 years, according to the release.

According to the release, the honored teachers are:

• Laura Armstrong, who has has served at District 86 for 18 years. Armstrong is the band director at Dirksen Junior High and Farragut, Pershing, and Lynne Thigpen elementary schools.

• Danielle Daletski has 25 years of teaching experience. Daletski is a kindergarten teacher at Pershing Elementary School.

• Laura Hall has been a teacher for 26 years. Hall is a special education teacher at Farragut Elementary School.

• Erica Krusinski has 13 years of teaching experience and has served as a special education teacher at Pershing Elementary School for the past five years.

• Katie Loftis began teaching 16 years ago as a student teacher at A.O. Marshall Elementary School. She currently is a first grade teacher at Pershing.

• Jennifer Lopez has taught kindergarten at T.E. Culbertson Elementary School for the past 12 years.

• Ryan Martinsen has been a teacher for eight years. Martinson is a social studies teacher in Washington Junior High’s academy program.