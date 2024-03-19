False alarm leads to lockdown at Joliet Catholic Academy

Joliet Catholic Academy went under lockdown on Tuesday morning on Joliet police determined to be a false alarm. The lockdown has been lifted. (Felix Sarver)

Joliet Catholic Academy went under lockdown on Tuesday morning on what Joliet police determined to be a false alarm.

Sgt. Dwayne English, spokesman for the Joliet Police Department, said the lockdown at Joliet Catholic Academy “was triggered by unknown means.”

“Our officers completed a methodical search of the school,” English said. “Everything was determined to be clear and the lockdown was lifted.”

English said the lockdown was believed to be an accidental activation. Joliet police have cleared the scene.

Joliet Catholic Academy said on its Facebook page that the Joliet Police Department throughly investigated its building and cleared the lockdown, adding, “it appears that this was a false alarm.”

“All students and employees are safe. The school day will resume as normal,” according to the Joliet Catholic Academy Facebook post. “We are investigating the false alarm call in conjunction with the Joliet Police Department.”