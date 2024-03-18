Pets of the Week: March 18, 2024

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

Wyatt is a 10-month-old mixed breed. He is spunky and full of fun energy. He enjoys long walks and playing with toys. Because Wyatt is a puppy, he needs some obedience training, but he is very smart and a fast learner. He does well with other dogs and children and would make a good family dog. To meet Wyatt, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Two-year-old Eve was found outdoors during the winter and rescued. She is outgoing, curious, interested in attention, sassy and feisty. She knows what she wants and likes and can be a diva. She needs an adopter who is familiar with cat behavior and comfortable with an opinionated and sometimes independent cat. To meet Eve, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Queenie is a 3-year-old pit mix who loves to play and run around outside. She needs a home without cats or other dogs. Email the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Nelson is young, very affectionate and vocal. He does not seem to mind other cats. Email the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Emmie is a bashful, 9-month-old border collie mix. She loves staff and volunteers but sometimes is bashful toward new visitors. Emmie does well with dogs of all sizes. She needs a confident furry member in her adopted family to help her transition to a loving home. To meet Emmie, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333. (Photo provided by Joliet Township Animal Control)

Four-year-old Johnnie recently was surrendered to animal control because of a child in the home with severe allergies. He’s a large cat and sometimes bashful. He loves catnip, and he enjoys being held and receiving gentle pets and reassurance. Johnnie does well with cats, dogs and children. To meet Johnnie, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333.