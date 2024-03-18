Creamery headquarters coming to Romeoville

The headquarters and event space for the Creamery is coming to Romeoville. The Creamery, an ice cream and dessert shop with seven suburban locations, has signed a lease to open its headquarters at 1211 Remington Blvd. in Romeoville.

Although they will not be selling ice cream at this location, the 10,000-square-foot space consists of the corporate office and catering operations for the Creamery as well as an event rental space called Remington Place. Users will be able to bring in their own food or cater through the Creamery. The Creamery also does outside event catering for large and small scale events. Learn more at ourcreamery.com and remingtonevents.com.

“Partnering with the local community is the cornerstone of everything the Creamery stands for,” said Leah Sisk, director of sales and marketing, a release announcing the move. “We are excited to root ourselves in Romeoville and look forward to serving the community our ice cream treats through our stores, private events, community festivals and event space.”

Romeoville Mayor John Noak stated in the release, “I used to go to the Creamery as a kid, so I’m very familiar with them and the excellent product they produce. I’m very excited to welcome them to our community.”

Remington Place is already open for walkthroughs and bookings.