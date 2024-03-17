Lymphedema program at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox set for Tuesday

The lymphedema team at Shirley Ryan AbilityLab at Silver Cross Hospital, which includes (from left) Beth Leonard, Brittany Pitakos and Anna Kopacz, will host a free lecture, “Living with Lymphedema,” at 5 p.m. March 19 at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox. (Photo provided by Silver Cross Hospital)

Register now for a free informational event about lymphedema Tuesday at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox.

The certified lymphedema therapists at Shirley Ryan AbilityLab at Silver Cross will present “Living with Lymphedema” from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Conference Center at Silver Cross Hospital, Pavilion A, Lower Level, in New Lenox.

Lymphedema occurs when an abnormal collection of lymphatic fluid collects in the tissue just beneath the skin, according to a news release from Silver Cross Hospital.

Program participants will learn about the anatomy and function of the lymphatic system, risk factors for developing lymphedema, how to recognize signs and symptoms of lymphedema, management and treatment of lymphedema, and what to expect during initial evaluation and treatment at The Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, according to the release.

For information and to register, visit silvercross.org/classes-events or email DJensen@silvercross.org.