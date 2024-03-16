Joliet Bunny Bash to benefit foster kids

The Easter Bunny is inviting the community to Janet Palkon's 17th annual Bunny Bash, on March 23 at the Joliet Moose Lodge #300. Tickets are $18 for children if purchased by March 19 or $20 at the door, (Denise Unland)

For nearly 20 years, Janet Palkon of Joliet has supported foster children through various grassroots events.

And that includes her 17th annual Bunny Bash, which Palkon is holding on March 23 at the Joliet Moose Lodge #300. Its purpose is to bring Easter cheer for local families and provide for children currently in the foster care system, she said.

The Bunny Bash includes a catered lunch (choice of hot dog or sloppy joe with chips) with two seatings: 10 a.m.-noon or 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Select meal and seating when registering, Palkon said.

Other event features are photos with the Easter bunny, crafts (decorate a picture frame and decorate an Easter pail), and an Easter egg hunt, Palkon said. Kids may also hand-stuff a toy Easter critter, Palkon added.

Tickets are $18 for children if purchased by March 19 or $20 at the door, Palkon said. Parents may purchase a lunch ticket for $6 that will include one photo — perhaps a family photo with the Easter bunny, Palkon said.

Palkon is also asking attendees to bring Easter basket items or new socks, underwear, diapers or pull-ups, which will be given to kids in the foster care system, she said.

Good Easter basket items include chalk, candy, coloring books, small toys and journals, Palkon said. Teen volunteers will assemble the baskets with the donated items for a private Easter event for children in the foster care system, Palkon said.

“So far, we have 96 coming,” Palkon said.

Why does Palkon have a heart for children in the foster care system? Because Palkon has adopted children, served as a foster parent, and now works for an agency that provides foster care, she said.

That’s why Palkon has organized the annual Study Buddy School Supply and Diaper Drives. That’s why Palkon sent “angel bears” (similar to Build-A-Bear, but with a spot inside the bear for children to write a wish) to children in the foster care system.

[ 'Something they can make their own’ ]

That’s why Palkon hosts Bunny Bashes.

“As a foster parent, I get what these kids are going through, and the need for these kids to get a little extra love and attention,” Palkon said.

Palkon previously said that children lose everything familiar to them when they go into foster care: their parents – and often their siblings, too – their home and their possessions. Their grief is real and intense, Palkon previously said.

“There’s so many things these kids are never going to experience in their lifetime that other kids take for granted,” Palkon previously said.

So Palkon wants to provide for these children and raise awareness of the high need for foster parents, she said. She’s hoping Bunny Bash will inspire some adults to become foster parents.

“We don’t have enough foster parents for kids in the system,” Palkon said. “That’s always been true and now that I work in my position, I see it every day. It’s a big problem.”

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Bunny Bash 2024

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. March 23

WHERE: Joliet Moose Lodge #300, 25 Springfield Ave., Joliet

ETC: Crafts, catered lunch, Easter egg hunt, photo with Easter bunny, hand-stuff own stuffed Easter critter to take home. Help foster children by bringing items for their Easter basket or new socks, underwear, diapers or pull-ups.

TICKETS: $18 per person by March 19. $20 at the door. Includes lunch for children. Adult lunch is $6.

CONTACT: For tickets and more information, text 815-557-0139 or visit facebook.com/webringthefuntoyou.