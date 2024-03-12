Students prepare for Will County Spelling Bee

Will County — Junior high students from across Will County will compete in the annual Regional Spelling Bee on March 14.

The 32 students who all advanced by winning school-level contests, will compete at Lincoln-Way West in New Lenox on Thursday evening over the course of three hours.

The competition will be judged by Chelsea Bowen, Laura Yanchick, and Melanie Short. The sponsors for the Spelling Bee are Regional Superintendent Dr. Lisa Caparelli-Ruff, Exxon Mobil with Pete Colarelli, and Lincoln-Way Schools Superintendent Scott Tingley.