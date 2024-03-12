Joliet man’s body recovered from water at Brandon Road Lock and Dam

A barge passes through the Brandon Road Lock and Dam on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

The body of a man was found in the water at the Brandon Road Lock and Dam in Joliet Township.

At 12:55 p.m. on Monday, Deshawn Green, 37, of Joliet, was pronounced dead at the Brandon Road Lock and Dam, according to a statement from the Will County Coroner’s Office.

Green was found in the water by a barge worker, coroner’s office said.

The Illinois State Police are investigating the incident.

An autopsy was performed on Tuesday but the coroner’s office has not released any preliminary details about Green’s death.