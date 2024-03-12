March 12, 2024
Joliet man’s body recovered from water at Brandon Road Lock and Dam

By Felix Sarver
The body of a man was found in the water at the Brandon Road Lock and Dam in Joliet Township.

At 12:55 p.m. on Monday, Deshawn Green, 37, of Joliet, was pronounced dead at the Brandon Road Lock and Dam, according to a statement from the Will County Coroner’s Office.

Green was found in the water by a barge worker, coroner’s office said.

The Illinois State Police are investigating the incident.

An autopsy was performed on Tuesday but the coroner’s office has not released any preliminary details about Green’s death.