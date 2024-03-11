Pets of the Week: March 11, 2024

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County.

Send Pets of the Week submissions to news@theheraldnews.com. Photos should be in .jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style and grammar and run as space is available.

Oatmeal is a 1-year-old terrier that was found as a stray and brought to NAWS for safety. She was quite nervous in her new surroundings, but she’s now coming out of her shell. Oatmeal is calm and quiet in her crate but likes to play and cuddle when given a chance. She will be a wonderful addition to any home. To meet Oatmeal, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Oatmeal is a 1-year-old terrier that was found as a stray and brought to NAWS for safety. She was quite nervous in her new surroundings, but she’s now coming out of her shell. Oatmeal is calm and quiet in her crate but likes to play and cuddle when given a chance. She will be a wonderful addition to any home. To meet Oatmeal, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Thomas is a 2-year-old, 16-pound tabby that was found at a cat colony and brought to NAWS to be neutered and then released. However, Thomas is not feral and much too friendly for an outdoor life. Thomas is outgoing, sweet and charming. He loves pets and attention and approaches visitors looking for some love. He does well with other cats. To meet Thomas, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Thomas is a 2-year-old, 16-pound tabby that was found at a cat colony and brought to NAWS to be neutered and then released. However, Thomas is not feral and much too friendly for an outdoor life. Thomas is outgoing, sweet and charming. He loves pets and attention and approaches visitors looking for some love. He does well with other cats. To meet Thomas, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Tanner is a hound mix who came to the humane society from Kentucky. He is energetic and playful and loves to be with people. Tanner is picky about other dogs, but meet and greets are welcome. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Tanner is a hound mix who came to the humane society from Kentucky. He is energetic and playful and loves to be with people. Tanner is picky about other dogs, but meet and greets are welcome. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Joy is a sweet and quiet domestic shorthair that loves attention and leans into people for cheek rubs, too. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.