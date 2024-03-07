Plainfield students hosting game night fundraiser

Girls Scout troops and family fills the Roberts Ira Jones Middle School gymnasium for an award ceremony. Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Plainfield. The Ira Jones Middle School National Junior Honor Society will host its fourth annual Family Game Night fundraiser on Friday at the school. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Students at a Plainfield middle school are hosting a game night fundraiser to benefit children with cancer.

The Ira Jones Middle School National Junior Honor Society will host its fourth annual Family Game Night fundraiser from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday at the school, 15320 Wallin Drive, Plainfield, according to a news release from Plainfield School District 202.

The 21 NJHS members created a variety of family-friendly activities, including carnival games, bingo, face-painting and raffles, according to the release.

Money raised at the game night will benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Families also can bring canned food items to help the school’s We Act Club complete a service project, according to the release.

The school’s student council will sell concessions.

For information, visit psd202.org.