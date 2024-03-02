Greater Joliet YMCA eyes expansion into Shorewood

The C.W. Avery Family YMCA in Plainfield opened in 2006. It is anticipated the Shorewood YMCA project would be structured similarly to facility partnerships the Greater Joliet Area YMCA has made in both the Plainfield and Morris communities. (Shaw Media)

The construction of a new YMCA facility in Shorewood is getting closer to becoming a reality.

Currently, conversations are ongoing between the YMCA board of directors, its leadership team and the village of Shorewood, said Katy Leclair, president and CEO of the Greater Joliet Area YMCA.

“The Y began exploring a partnership opportunity with the village of Shorewood in 2019,” she said Friday. “At this time, we are still working together to finalize a fully integrated partnership, which, if formalized, would include the construction of a new state-of-the-art YMCA facility in Shorewood to serve the greater Joliet area.”

Shorewood Mayor Clarence C. DeBold said: “We could see a final arrangement in March. However, we don’t have an exact date. It would fill a void in our community. It would be a great opportunity for the community and surrounding area.”

Leclair said the Galowich Family YMCA on Houbolt Road in Joliet will remain open to serve members and the community while construction of a Shorewood YMCA is underway.

Shorewood Mayor Clarence "CC" DeBold (Alex Ortiz)

“We are excited to write the next chapter of the Y’s storied history in our community as we continue to provide much-needed youth development programs at more than 50 community-based youth development sites throughout the greater Joliet area,” Leclair said.

It is expected that the Shorewood YMCA project would be structured similarly to facility partnerships the Greater Joliet Area YMCA has made in both Plainfield and Morris.

In December 2002, the YMCA acquired 11.5 acres of property in Plainfield to build the C.W. Avery Family YMCA.

The building opened its doors to the Plainfield community in 2006, and in November 2008, the Cliff and Lois Berglund Family Aquatic Center opened.

The Greater Joliet Area YMCA and the Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers worked in partnership to create the Morris YMCA in 2015. (Eric Ginnard)

In 2013 and again in 2018, its Wellness Center added more space, new equipment and an updated design.

The Greater Joliet Area YMCA and the Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers worked in partnership to create the Morris YMCA in 2015, which opened to the public in downtown Morris in a 7,500-square-foot renovated facility.

Last summer, construction began on the future Morris Hospital YMCA, which is expected to open in early 2025.