Girls basketball: Bolingbrook pair earns Illinois Media All-State accolades; Peotone’s Schroeder first team

Bolingbrook's Trinity Jones goes up strong for a shot during the Plainfield South Regional. (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News Ne/Dean Reid)

The Illinois Media All-State Girls Basketball Teams, formerly the Associated Press All-State Teams, for large schools were announced Thursday afternoon, with a handful of area standouts in Class 4A selected in the vote of statewide media.

Bolingbrook sophomore wing Trinity Jones received the eighth-most votes in 4A to earn a spot on the second team.

Bolingbrook senior point guard Angelina Smith just missed a second-team selection herself, receiving the most votes on the honorable mention list. Also receiving honorable mention all-state were Lincoln-Way East senior Hayven Smith and Plainfield East senior Lexi Sepulveda.

No Herald-News area Class 3A players were given Illinois Media All-State honors.

On Wednesday, the Class 1A and 2A teams were released.

Peotone senior forward Madi Schroeder was fourth in the voting in 2A, earning one of six first-team all-state spots.

Receiving honorable mention in the 1A poll was Gardner-South Wilmington senior Addison Fair.