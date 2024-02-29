February 29, 2024
Meet the 2023-24 Herald-News Girls Wrestling All-Area Team

By Rob Oesterle
Lockport’s Claudia Heeney (left) competes against Huntley’s Aubrie Rohrbacher during a 130 pound championship match in the Schaumburg Girls Wrestling Sectional at Schaumburg High School on Saturday, Feb 10, 2024.

Lockport’s Claudia Heeney (left) competes against Huntley’s Aubrie Rohrbacher during a 130-pound championship match in the Schaumburg Girls Wrestling Sectional. (Sean King for Shaw Local)

Here is the 2023-24 Herald-News All-Area Girls Wrestling Team.,

FIRST TEAM

Minooka's Addison Calteaux

Minooka's Addison Calteaux (Rob Oesterle)

Addison Calteaux, Minooka: Calteaux, a sophomore, finished fourth at 130 at the state finals for the Indians. She ended the season with a 27-6 record.

Peotone's Kiernan Farmer

Peotone's Kiernan Farmer (Rob Oesterle)

Kiernan Farmer, Peotone: Farmer, a senior, won the state championship at 170 for the Blue Devils. She finished the season with a record of 21-1.

Lincoln-Way Central’s Gracie Guarino leave the mat after her win in the Joliet Central McLaughlin Classic on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023 in Joliet.

Lincoln-Way Central’s Gracie Guarino. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

Gracie Guarino, Lincoln-Way Central: Guarino, a senior, took third at 115 for the Knights. She is a three-time state medalist after taking second at 120 the previous two seasons. She ended her season with a record of 27-1.

Lockport’s Claudia Heeney wrestles Collinsville’s Taylor Dawson in the 130-pound bout at the girls wrestling state finals at Grossinger Motor Arena in Bloomington on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024.

Lockport’s Claudia Heeney (John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald./John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.)

Claudia Heeney, Lockport: Heeney, a sophomore, won the 130-pound state championship for the Porters with a 4-2 decision over Collinsville’s Taylor Dawson. She finished her season with a 21-1 record despite missing five weeks due to a broken thumb.

Joliet Township's Eliana Paramo controls Sandwich's Ashlyn Strenz during the Geneseo Sectional held February 10, 2024.

Joliet Township's Eliana Paramo (Kyle Russell)

Eliana Paramo, Joliet Township: Paramo, a senior, won her third state medal for the Steelmen, finishing second at 110 to Lockport’s Morgan Turner. She finished her season with a recored of 37-4.

Bolingbrook’s Katie Ramirez-Quinter wins the 135 pound championship match after defeating Elmwood Park’s Rose Craig by a pin in the Schaumburg Girls Wrestling Sectional at Schaumburg High School on Saturday, Feb 10, 2024.

Bolingbrook’s Katie Ramirez-Quintero (Sean King for Shaw Local)

Katie Ramirez-Quintero, Bolingbrook: Ramirez-Quintero, a senior, won her second state medal by taking third at 135 for the Raiders. She ended her season with a record of 34-4.

Alicia Tucker of Plainfield celebrates her title in the 155 pound title match at the IHSA girls state wrestling championships Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

Plainfield Central's Alicia Tucker (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Alicia Tucker, Plainfield Central: Tucker, a junior, finished second at 170 after winning the state title at 155 last season for the Wildcats. She finished her season with a record of 36-2, with both losses coming to state champion Kiernan Farmer of Peotone.

Lockport’s Morgan Turner pins Joliet Catholic’s Eliana Paramo in the 110-pound bout at the girls wrestling state finals at Grossinger Motor Arena in Bloomington on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024.

Lockport’s Morgan Turner (John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald./John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.)

Morgan Turner, Lockport: Turner, a sophomore, won the 110-pound state championship after becoming the first girl to win a medal at the state boys tournament last year while attending Bremen. Turner spent most of the season wrestling for the Porters’ boys team and finished with a record of 11-0 in girls matches.

HONORABLE MENTION

Teagan Aurich, Plainfield South; Eva Beck, Minooka; Izabel Barrera, Joliet Township: Cheya Bishop, Joliet Catholic Academy; Averi Colella, Lockport; Morgan Congo, Morris; Zoe Dempsey, Lincoln-Way West; Sammie Griesen, Seneca; Peyton Kueltzo, Minooka; Grace Laird, Joliet Catholic Academy; Ella McDonnell, Morris; Rebekah Ramirez, Lockport; Henessis Villagrama, Romeoville.