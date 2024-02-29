Meet the 2023-24 Herald-News Girls Wrestling All-Area Team

Lockport’s Claudia Heeney (left) competes against Huntley’s Aubrie Rohrbacher during a 130-pound championship match in the Schaumburg Girls Wrestling Sectional. (Sean King for Shaw Local)

Here is the 2023-24 Herald-News All-Area Girls Wrestling Team.,

FIRST TEAM

Minooka's Addison Calteaux (Rob Oesterle)

Addison Calteaux, Minooka: Calteaux, a sophomore, finished fourth at 130 at the state finals for the Indians. She ended the season with a 27-6 record.

Peotone's Kiernan Farmer (Rob Oesterle)

Kiernan Farmer, Peotone: Farmer, a senior, won the state championship at 170 for the Blue Devils. She finished the season with a record of 21-1.

Lincoln-Way Central’s Gracie Guarino. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

Gracie Guarino, Lincoln-Way Central: Guarino, a senior, took third at 115 for the Knights. She is a three-time state medalist after taking second at 120 the previous two seasons. She ended her season with a record of 27-1.

Lockport’s Claudia Heeney (John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald./John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.)

Claudia Heeney, Lockport: Heeney, a sophomore, won the 130-pound state championship for the Porters with a 4-2 decision over Collinsville’s Taylor Dawson. She finished her season with a 21-1 record despite missing five weeks due to a broken thumb.

Joliet Township's Eliana Paramo (Kyle Russell)

Eliana Paramo, Joliet Township: Paramo, a senior, won her third state medal for the Steelmen, finishing second at 110 to Lockport’s Morgan Turner. She finished her season with a recored of 37-4.

Bolingbrook’s Katie Ramirez-Quintero (Sean King for Shaw Local)

Katie Ramirez-Quintero, Bolingbrook: Ramirez-Quintero, a senior, won her second state medal by taking third at 135 for the Raiders. She ended her season with a record of 34-4.

Plainfield Central's Alicia Tucker (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Alicia Tucker, Plainfield Central: Tucker, a junior, finished second at 170 after winning the state title at 155 last season for the Wildcats. She finished her season with a record of 36-2, with both losses coming to state champion Kiernan Farmer of Peotone.

Lockport’s Morgan Turner (John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald./John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.)

Morgan Turner, Lockport: Turner, a sophomore, won the 110-pound state championship after becoming the first girl to win a medal at the state boys tournament last year while attending Bremen. Turner spent most of the season wrestling for the Porters’ boys team and finished with a record of 11-0 in girls matches.

HONORABLE MENTION

Teagan Aurich, Plainfield South; Eva Beck, Minooka; Izabel Barrera, Joliet Township: Cheya Bishop, Joliet Catholic Academy; Averi Colella, Lockport; Morgan Congo, Morris; Zoe Dempsey, Lincoln-Way West; Sammie Griesen, Seneca; Peyton Kueltzo, Minooka; Grace Laird, Joliet Catholic Academy; Ella McDonnell, Morris; Rebekah Ramirez, Lockport; Henessis Villagrama, Romeoville.