Find a Lenten fish fry across the Joliet region

Dining at a local fish fry is a traditional part of Lent for many Will County residents.

The Herald-News asked organizations to send us their fish fry information.

• Friday Fish Fry: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. through March 22, St. Mary Immaculate Parish, 15629 S. Route 59, Plainfield. Codfish sandwich, codfish platter, shrimp dinner, fish taco platter, combo shrimp and cod, cheese pizza, grilled cheese sandwich. Prices range from $3 to $13. Baked goods available for purchase. Credit, cash, check payable to Knights of Columbus 5573. For carryout, call 815-577-6673 from 4 to 7 p.m. on fish fry dates.

• Annual Lenten Fish Fry: 4 to 7 p.m., every Friday during Lent through Good Friday, St. Paul the Apostle Catholic School, 131 Woodlawn Ave., Joliet. Catfish (plain, breaded or Cajun), cod (hand-breaded or baked), shrimp, chicken tenders. All fish and shrimp dinners include a choice of potato (baked potato or French fries), homemade coleslaw and a slice of Milano bread. $2 senior discount. Dessert and drink table available. Weekly 50/50 (one winner every Friday) and progressive 50/50 (one winner drawn on Good Friday). Credit and debit card accepted (fee applies). Carryout available. All proceeds help the athletes of St. Paul the Apostle.

• Fish Fry: 5 to 7:30 p.m., Fridays through March 22, St. Jude gym, 241 W. Second Ave., New Lenox. Dinners include salad bar, choice of baked potato or French fries, bread and coffee or hot tea. Shrimp dinner, $15; shrimp and cod combo dinner (fried or baked cod), $15; cod dinner (fried or baked), $14; three fried fish sliders with pickles, $12; grilled cheese with fries, $5; cheese pizza slice with fries, $5. Side orders for additional cost include onion rings, fried cheese curds or baked potato ($3 to $5). Desserts are extra. Cash bar. Carryout available. Cash, checks, debit or credit accepted. Sensory room available. Hosted by the Knights of Columbus 10926, Father Dick Allen – New Lenox Council.

• Friday Fish Fry: 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays, American Legion, John Olson Post 18, 15052 Archer Ave., Lockport. Dinners include three-piece cod dinner or baked walleye dinner, or one-piece cod and four shrimp combo dinner ($13), catfish dinner ($12), six-piece shrimp basket dinner ($14) or three chicken strips and onion rings ($10). May also buy fries; onion rings; soup; and extra pieces of shrimp, cod or catfish separately. All dinners include a choice of onion rings or baked potato, coleslaw and bread and butter.

• Heritage Bluffs fish fry: 4 to 9 p.m., Fridays through March 29, Bluffs Golf Course, 24355 W. Bluff Road, Channahon. Also lunch specials. Reservations recommended for dine-in. Carryout available. For reservations or carryout, call 815-521-2499.

• Ingalls Park Ladies Auxiliary Fish Fry: 4 to 7 p.m., all Fridays of Lent, Ingalls Park AC, Bond Road and Park Street, Joliet. Cod, catfish, shrimp and chicken tenders, French fries or baked potato, coleslaw and bread and butter. Dessert is extra. Dine-in or carryout. Call 815-727-7217.

• Knights of Columbus Channahon Council 12863 Fish Fry: 4 to 7 p.m., Fridays through March 22, St. Ann Parish Hall, 24500 S. Navajo Drive, Channahon. Fried cod or shrimp dinner, cheese pizza, grilled cheese. Dinner includes French fries or baked potato and bread. Salad bar and choice of beverage included for dine-in orders. Carryout available. Call-in not available. For information, visit stannchannahon.org.

• Lincoln-Way East High School Music Department Fish Fry: 5 to 8 p.m. March 1 and March 8, Lincoln-Way East High School cafeteria, Door 1, 201 Colorado Ave., Frankfort. Adult fish dinners are $15 ($12 for seniors) and include fish, baked potato or French fries, coleslaw, a cookie and a drink. For children not interested in fish, grilled cheese and fries meals are available for $6 and include a cookie and drink. Performances by high school musicians. Raffles. Carryout available – pull up to main doors of the school, and students will take your order.

• St. George’s Fish Fry: 4 to 7 p.m. through March 29, St. George Serbian Social Center, 300 Stryker Ave., Joliet. Cod dinners (one piece is $12, two pieces are $14, three pieces are $16), shrimp dinners (four large pieces are $10 and eight pieces are $14) and combo plates (four pieces of shrimp and one piece of fish are $15). Dinners include tossed salad and potato or rice (baked potato, French fries or rice pilaf). Texas toast grilled cheese sandwich is $4. French fries only are $2. Desserts available. Cash bar. Dine-in or carryout. Call 815-725-5502.

• Year-round fish fry: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and 4 to 8 p.m. Saturdays, Knights of Columbus 4400, 1813 E. Cass St., Joliet. Dine-in, carryout or Uber Eats. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp, stuffed shrimp and chicken. Appetizers and a full bar available. Call ahead for carryout at 815-723-3827.