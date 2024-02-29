Elderly Lockport woman dies in apartment fire

Firefighters respond to a fire that led to the death of a 79-year-old woman on Tuesday, Feb. 27, on Division Street in Lockport. (Lockport Township Fire Protection District)

A 79-year-old woman perished in a fire on Tuesday that took place at a two-story apartment building on Division Street in Lockport.

A preliminary autopsy revealed the woman had multiple burn injuries on her body, according to the Will County Coroner’s Office.

The woman’s identity was not revealed because her family has not yet been notified.

The woman was found by firefighters who responded to a fire about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at an apartment building in the 1100 block of Division Street in Lockport, according to a statement from the Lockport Township Fire Protection District.

The woman was “unresponsive” and quickly moved to an ambulance.

She was taken to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox and pronounced dead at close to 9:05 p.m. Tuesday, according to the coroner’s office.

Other people inside the apartment building were able to leave with no additional injuries reported, according to Lockport Township fire officials.

“While the fire was contained to a single unit, the other occupants were unable to stay in the building due to smoke damage,” fire officials said.

Their fire is under investigation by the Lockport Police Department and the Lockport Township Fire Protection District.