Will County region under severe weather Tuesday night

Kane and Kendall counties wereunder a tornado warning until 7:30 p.m. Will County was under a severe weather warning with chance of rain, high winds and hail. (Provided by Joliet Weather Center)

Intense thunderstorms are sweeping through northern Illinois Tuesday night. Storms moving through with winds as high as 50 mph.

Will County under a severe weather warning until 8:15 p.m. with chance of rain, high winds and hail.

Tornado sirens were reportedly going off in Joliet.

There were reports of tornadoes in DeKalb County and tornado warnings for LaSalle and Putnam counties, according to the National Weather Service.

Kane and Kendall counties are under a tornado warning until 7:30 p.m. Will County under a severe weather warning with chance of rain, high winds and hail. A tornado was confirmed in Batavia and around North Aurora and hail hitting many communities in western Kane after 7 p.m.