Will County Forest Preserve programs to feature bird hikes, wildflowers

Search for signs of early wildflowers on a Where the Wildflowers Are hike offered by the Forest Preserve District of Will County on Sunday, March 10, 2024 (Provided by Forest District of Will County)

Here are the Forest Preserve District of Will County programs for the week of March 4. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org.

Campfire Sing-along and Hike - 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 8, Messenger Woods Nature Preserve, Homer Glen: Explore the sights and sounds of Messenger Woods at night while hiking along a lantern-lit trail. Sing nostalgic camp songs around a roaring fire and enjoy a delicious roasted s’mores. Bring your own camp chair. Free, all ages. Register by March 6.

Morning Bird Hike - 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, March 9, Plum Creek Nature Center, Crete: Search for and learn about early spring migrators. Bring your binoculars and favorite bird guide. New birders are welcome. Free, ages 16 or older. Register by March 8.

March in the Woods - 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 9, Hammel Woods, Shorewood: Explore the woods off trail with a naturalist to see which animals are coming out of hibernation and which ones want to stay asleep. Prepare to get a little muddy. Free, all ages. Register by March 8.

Where the Wildflowers Are - 9:30 to 11 a.m. Sunday, March 10, Messenger Woods Nature Preserve: Join a naturalist for a hike to find wildflowers and hear stories of how these beauties were named, their uses through time and other lore and legends. Free, ages 10 or older. Register by March 8.

Living History Encounter – Women’s Work - noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 10, Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville: Give voyageurs and settlers from the 1750s a helping hand with their chores and crafts. Drop in anytime between noon and 3 p.m. Free, all ages.