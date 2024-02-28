Register now for Plainfield District 202 summer art camp

Students hold their artwork at a previous Plainfield East High School’s Summer Art Studio. Registration is now open for the 2024 Summer Art Studio. (Photo provided by Plainfield Community Consolidated School District 202)

Registration is open for Plainfield East High School’s Summer Art Studio in June.

The Summer Art Studio runs from June 24 to 27 for students ages 4 through 13, according to a news release from Plainfield School District 202.

Sessions will be from 9 to 11 a.m. or from 1 to 3 p.m. and will be offered for ages 4 to 6, ages 7 to 9 and ages 10 to 13, according to the release. Students learn the same material at both the morning and afternoon sessions, according to the release.

The cost is $100 to cover supplies and T-shirts. Register at eventbrite.com. For information, email Emil Tonon at etonon@psd202.org.

Proceeds benefit the PEHS National Art Honor Society Scholarship, according to the release.