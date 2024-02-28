Man wounded in shooting in Joliet’s west side

A still image from a surveillance video of the shooting on Tuesday in Key Court in Joliet. A 27-year-old man was wounded in the shooting. (Photo provided)

A 27-year-old man was wounded in a shooting in Joliet’s west side and one resident had captured the incident on their outdoor surveillance camera.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Key Court for the shooting and saw a Chevrolet Impala leave the scene at a high rate of speed, according to a statement from Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Key Court is almost a mile west of Ascension Saint Joseph – Joliet hospital in the city’s west side.

Officers followed the vehicle to that hospital and saw a driver go inside the building, English said. Officers met with the 27-year-old driver and learned he was shot in the chest and right leg.

English said officers believe he was shot while in or near a vehicle in the 100 block of Key Court. The victim is in stable condition.

A residence in Key Court was damaged by gunfire, English said. No other injuries were reported in the shooting.

A still image of a vehicle slamming into a fire hydrant on Tuesday following a shooting in Key Court in Joliet. (Photo provided)

Several residents at Key Court told The Herald-News they heard multiple gunshots about 2 a.m. on Tuesday. The shooting was captured in an outdoor surveillance camera of the home of one resident who declined to be named.

“It is kind of crazy because it is a quiet neighborhood. We get a lot of kids playing here,” she said.

Several children were riding around the cul-de-sac on rollerblades on Tuesday afternoon. One of those children told the resident, “I heard gunshots and they woke me up.”

The 44-second video showed a vehicle pull into the driveway of that resident’s next door neighbor’s house. A second vehicle pulls into the cul-de-sac and then circles around the neighborhood.

Two people exit from the second vehicle after it parks. The two people jog over to the first vehicle and begin shooting at it when it pulls off the driveway.

The first vehicle then slams into a fire hydrant and its trunk pops open from the impact. One of those two people are still firing shots at the vehicle while scurrying back to their own vehicle.