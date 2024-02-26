Minooka woman’s Zumbathon to benefit special-needs prom

Vanessa Kempke high-fives several volunteers Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, while walking down the red carpet before Crossroads Christian Church and The Village Christian Church's Night to Shine at Crossroads Christian Church in Joliet, Ill. (Eric Ginnard)

A twice volunteer for a special needs dance at a Minooka church is stepping up her giving in a fundraising way.

Sonja DeGirolami of Minooka, who attends The Village Christian Church in Minooka, is organizing a Zumbathon on March 3 at The Elks Club in Joliet to raise money for the church’s “Dance The Night Away” free prom for special-needs teens and adults.

Features of the event will include Zumba dance instruction, 50/50 raffles, raffle baskets, T-shirts available for sale, finger foods, and a sign-up sheet for “Dance the Night Away” volunteer opportunities. All ages welcome are welcome to attend; those 16 and younger must be accompanied by an adult, DeGirolami said.

Many of DeGirolami’s previous Zumbathons benefited the Samuel R. Myers Foundation for Suicide and Mental Health Awareness. But she said she was happy to host a benefit for the special-needs prom.

“A lot of special-needs students don’t have a lot of activities to do,” DeGirolami said. “It’s a big deal for them to be able to come out.”

Patrick Erzinger, online campus minister with The Village Christian Church and director of Reclaimed, a Channahon-based Christian nonprofit that’s hosted this special needs prom for seven years, said in an email that DeGirolami “fell in love” with “Dance The Night Away” once she saw its benefits.

“This event is very unique in that it gives people with special needs a great night and an opportunity to be seen when often they can be socially invisible,” Erzinger said in an email. “It also brings people from our neighborhoods into contact with these wonderful people whose special needs give them a unique perspective and energy as they navigate through life.”

Providing a free prom for 160 local people with special needs, ages 14 to 114, costs about $8,000 and requires 300 volunteers, he said in the email.

Attendees come from the special-needs community in Joliet and Minooka high schools he said in the email. Attendees also include residents from group homes in Will and Grundy counties “with limited opportunities to come out to a party and be shown love.”

Every attendee is paired with a dedicated volunteer “buddy” for the event, Erzinger said in the email. The event includes live DJ entertainment, a safe room and a respite room.

Attendees also receive a sit-down meal, hair and makeup touchups, shoe shine, corsages or boutonnieres from Minooka Community High School’s floral class, short limousine rides through the neighborhood, a red carpet experience and souvenirs, Erzinger said in the email.

Erzinger is thankful DeGirolami is hosting the fundraising Zumbathon.

“Without her generous spirit and initiative, finding this funding would be much more difficult,” Erzinger said in the email.

DeGirolami conducted her last Zumbathon in 2022 and thought that was her final fundraising event.

“It’s hard to ask people to donate money, especially in this time when everything is so expensive,” DeGirolami said. “I have a hard time asking for donations when everyone is asking for something. I feel like I’m just asking for one more thing.”

But having volunteered for the special-needs prom, DeGirolami also knew the happiness “Dance the Night Away” brought to its attendees.

“I had seen the excitement,” DeGirolami said. “I just see the joy. There’s no denying it.”

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Zumbathon.

WHEN: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 3.

WHERE: Joliet Elks Lodge 296, 250 SE Frontage Road, Joliet,

ETC: Zumba dance instruction, 50/50s, raffle baskets, T-shirts for sale, finger foods, sign-up sheet for “Dance the Night Away” volunteer opportunities. All ages welcome. Those 16 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

TICKETS: $25 at the door.

INFO: Email Sonja DeGirolami at DancingforReclaimed3324@gmail.com or visit reclaimedcharity.org and thevillagechristianchurch.com/events.