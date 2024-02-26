Lockport Restaurant Week kicks off Monday with special deals, menu features

Lockport — Lockport Restaurant week kicks off on Monday, Feb. 26 and will provide visitors to the city’s downtown area restaurants and cafes with special limited time deals until March 10.

The city describes restaurant week as an opportunity for “both residents and visitors to embark on a delicious journey, exploring the diverse culinary offerings that Lockport has to offer.”

Seventeen local dining establishments are involved in Restaurant Week, offering discounts and specialty menus during the event to patrons who mention the celebration. Restaurants taking part in the event this year are Public Landing Restaurant, Mama Onesta’s Italian restaurant, Lock & Mule, Villa Nova Pizza, Speakeasy, Ember’s tap House, taco Patio, The Vegan Cafe, Paradise Bay Bar & Grill, Nik & Ivy Brewing Company, Springview Sweets Bakery, The Donut Shop, Krema Coffee Roasters, Biteable Baked Goods & Blissful Brew Coffee, Rosati’s Pizza, Nicky’s Gyros, and Dairy Queen.

While some of the participants, including The Donut Shop and Nik & Ivy’s, are offering promotional discounts, others, including Lock & Mule, Taco Patio, and The Public Landing Restaurant, are offering whole specialty menus for the two-week event.

“We’re excited to host Lockport Restaurant Week and highlight the culinary talent in our community,” said City Administrator Ben Benson. “Whether you’re looking for a classic meal, morning latte, or delightful desserts, Lockport Restaurant Week has something for everyone.”

Restaurant Week is a joint effort in Lockport to support local businesses between the city of Lockport, Heritage Corridor, and the Lockport Chamber of Commerce.

Diners looking to enjoy Restaurant Week during peak dinner times on Friday and Saturday are encouraged to use the city’s complimentary valet parking service, which is available until 11 p.m. at the intersections of 10th and State and 11th and State.

More information about specific Restaurant Week offers being made by different restaurants is available on the city of Lockport’s website.