Romeoville woman charged with attempted first-degree murder of husband

A Romeoville woman has been charged with attempting to murder her husband whom she allegedly shot in the back of the head after she accused him of cheating on her.

About 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Jamie Magee, 42, was taken to the Will County jail on charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery and aggravated domestic battery.

Officers responded to the shooting at 11:45 a.m. on Monday in the 1900 block of Southport Circle in Romeoville, according to a court filing from prosecutors.

Officers found Magee’s husband bleeding from a head wound and he was taken to a hospital for surgery, prosecutors said. Her husband told police that his wife shot him after placing the barrel of a gun to the back of his head “while she was on a rant,” prosecutors said.

The husband further said that his wife found letters from a girlfriend he had before he met her and she accused him of cheating on her, prosecutors said. He also said the shooting incident was captured on cellphone video.

During Magee’s interview with police, she alleged her husband had been physically and mentally abusive to her throughout their relationship, prosecutors said. She apparently did not provide detailed information about the shooting.

Officers recovered a cellphone video of the incident, which showed Magee with a “gun in her hand, walking behind the victim and then a shot was heard,” prosecutors said.

On Wednesday, Will County Judge Donald DeWilkins ordered Magee to remain detained in jail. The judge found Magee is charged with offenses eligible for detention and posed a “real and present” threat to the safety of others and the community.