Plainfield North, JCA win regional semifinals: The Herald-News sports roundup for Wednesday

Boys Basketball
Normal Community 53, Minooka 32: At Class 4A Normal Community Regional, Micah Hamilton scored 10 points as Minooka closed out its season against the top seeded Ironmen.
Plainfield North 56, Metea Valley 54: At Class 4A Metea Valley Regional, in Aurora, Quentin Wiensek hit a driving layup at the buzzer to lift the Tigers into Fridays regional final against Waubonsie Valley. Jeffrey Flemming was on fire again for North (18-14) scoring 35 points to lead all scorers.
Manteno 58, Reed-Custer 38: At Class 2A Manteno Regional, the Comets season came to an end in the regional semifinals.
Benet Academy 65, Plainfield East 48: At Class 4A Oswego East Regional, in Oswego, East saw its season come to an end in the regional semifinals.
Bolingbrook 78, East Aurora 40: At Class 4A Yorkville Regional, JT Pettigrew led the Raiders with a double-double (19 points, 11 rebounds as the top-seed moved into Fridays regional final. DJ Strong added 15 and Davion Thompson 14 for Bolingbrook (25-4). The Raiders will face West Aurora in Fridays regional final.
Kankakee 57, Morris 31: At Class 3A Streator Regional, Morris saw its season ended by the top-seeded Kays. Brett Bounds with nine points, Griffin Zweeres with six and Jack Wheeler with four led Morris (18-12). Kankakee, which led 34-11 at the half, received 11 points apiece from Lincoln Williams and Damontae May.
Waubonsie Valley 59, Plainfield Central 30: At Class 4A Metea Valley Regional, in Aurora, Central saw its season come to an end at the hands of the second-seeded Warriors.
Bloom Township 59, Lincoln-Way Central 28: At Class 4A Andrew Regional, in Tinley Park, the No, 14 seeded Knights closed out their season at 16-15 by falling to the third-seeded Blazing Trojans in a regional semi-final.
Homewood-Flossmoor 82, Lockport 45: At Class 4A Stagg Regional, in Palos Hills, the Porters season ended in a loss to the top-seeded Vikings in the regional semifinals.
Hillcrest 56, Providence Catholic 40: At Class 3A Evergreen Park Regional, the Celtics season ended at 15-14 with the loss to the Hawks in the regional semifinals.
Seneca 67, Mendota 42: At Class 2A Hall Regional, in Spring Valley, the Irish improved to 23-9 on the season with the regional semifinal win. No, 2 seed Seneca will face No, 3 seed Riverdale in Fridays regional final.
Wilmington 43, Coal City 40: At Class 2A Manteno Regional, the Wildcats improved to 19-9 and will have a shot at its first regional title since 2011 after downing the Coalers in a regional semifinal.
Joliet West 85, Sandburg 59: At Class 4A Lincoln-Way West Regional, in New Lenox, the Tigers move into the regional final against rich Township on Friday evening with the in. West improved to 20-9 with the win.
Andrew 66, Romeoville 60: At Class 4A Andrew Regional, in Tinley Park, the Spartans fell in the regional semifinals ending their season at 21-10.
Lemont 69, Oak Forest 58: At Class 3A Marian Catholic Regional, in Chicago Heights, Ryan Runaas was just recently awarded the South Suburban Conference player of the year and he played like it in the regional semifinal win for Lemont (19-11). Matas Gaidukevicius added 16, and Klaidas Paskauskus 15 for Lemont who will face the host and No. 3 seed Marian Catholic in Fridays regional final.
Joliet Catholic 49, Westmont 35: At Class 2A Westmont Regional, Jayden Armstrong led a balanced scoring attack with 14 points to lift the Hilltoppers into Fridays regional final against top-seed and unbeaten Beecher. Drew Willis and James Pilapil scored 11 points each for JCA (11-19).
Boys Track and field
Lincoln-Way East 69, Providence Catholic 54, Marist 11: At Frankfort, the host Griffins captured five individual event wins and a relay win as well to earn the tri-meet win. Dedrick Richardson won the long jump, Isaiah Kuli the high jump, Ryan Usher the 55-meter hurdles, Calan Dunlop the 400-meters and Miko Moraga the 200-meter dash for East. Luke Leverett won the 55-meter dash, Kyle Szafranski the 800-meter run, Xavier Coleman the triple jump and Alex Lubinski the shot put for Providence.
Girls Track and Field
Romeoville 68, Tinley Park 36, Hillcrest 13: At Romeoville, Gracie Griffin won the long and triple jumps and Tania Miller won the 55m and 200 meter dashes as the Spartans cruised in their tri-meet. Gisela Alcantara won the 800-meter run for Romeoville.