2 killed in crash Sunday morning in Joliet

Two people died following a crash early Sunday in Joliet.

At 2:06 a.m. Sunday, a Joliet police officer on patrol found a traffic crash with injuries near Black Road and 129th Infantry Drive in Joliet, according to a news release from the Joliet Police Department.

A preliminary investigation of this crash helped police determine that a Chevrolet Tahoe, northbound on 129th Infantry Drive approaching Black Road, entered the intersection and struck the driver’s side of a Chevrolet Trailblazer that was westbound on Black Road at 129th Infantry Drive, according to the release.

The crash caused the Chevrolet Trailblazer to leave the roadway on the northwest corner of the intersection, strike a fire hydrant and then turn over onto its passenger side, according to the release.

Immediately after the crash, the driver the Chevrolet Tahoe – a 19-year-old male from Crest Hill – and an unknown male passenger tried to run from the crash scene, according to the release. Joliet police stopped the driver but could not find the male passenger.

The Joliet Fire Department tried to free the Trailblazer’s driver, a 65-year-old man from Joliet, and passenger, a 59-year-old woman from Joliet, according to the release.

The Will County Coroner’s Office pronounced both dead at the scene, according to the release. The coroner’s office will determine the victims’ identification and manner of death.

The roadway was closed for several hours while investigators reconstructed the accident scene, according to the release. The Joliet Police Traffic Unit is investigating the crash, according to the release.

Anyone with video or information regarding this crash is encouraged to call the Joliet Police Traffic Unit at 815-724-3010.