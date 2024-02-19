Firefighters respond to fire at Joliet motel

Joliet firefighters put out a fire at the Fenton Motel, in 2500 block of West Jefferson Street on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. (Provided by Joliet Fire Department)

The Joliet Fire Department responded to a fire at a motel on the west side Monday morning.

At about 8:50 a.m.. fire crews responded to reports of a fire at Fenton Motel, 2305 W. Jefferson St. The first units on the scene were met with smoke and fire coming from the entrance to a motel room, according to the fire department.

Multiple hose lines were used inside to extinguish fire and no one was inside the room when the fire started, according to the fire department.

The fire caused significant damage to the entire room but the fire was declared under control at just past 9 a.m., according to the fire department. Crews were on the scene for an hour helping with safety and support functions.

No injuries were reported and the fire is currently under investigation.