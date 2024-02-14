Lockport American Legion to host spaghetti dinner in February

The Lockport American Legion's Auxiliary will be hosting a spaghetti dinner on Sunday, Feb. 25 at the Legion Hall, 1052 Archer Ave. in Lockport.

Lockport — The Lockport American Legion John Olson Unit 18′s Auxiliary will be hosting a spaghetti dinner to benefit veterans on Sunday, Feb. 25.

Members of the Lemont, Bolingbrook, Romeoville, New Lenox, Joliet, and Lockport communities are invited to come out between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. to the post, located at 1052 Archer Ave. in Lockport, for an all-you-can-eat lunch or dinner of spaghetti, salad, and garlic bread.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children six to 12, and free for kids five and under. Guests can eat at the post or carry out their meals.

Profits from all Auxiliary events, including the dinner are used to assist and provide services for local veterans.