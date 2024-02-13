Plainfield South invites all to sing along at Black History Month Showcase

Plainfield South High School Black History Month Showcase performs take a bow at the 2023 show. This year's event will include a community performance of "Lift Every Voice and Sing." (Photo provided by Plainfield Community Consolidated School District 202)

The Plainfield South High School Black Student Association wants the community to show its unity in song.

That’s why the association is inviting people of all ages to open the free Feb. 23 Black History Month Showcase by singing the Black national anthem “Lift Every Voice.”

Hope Moore Mezo, a learning behavior specialist case manager at Drauden Point Middle School in Plainfield School District 202, said everyone is welcome.

“Any age, any race, any culture may participate in the community sing,” Moore Mezo said.

A community rehearsal will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the choir room at Plainfield North High School, 12005 S. 248th Ave. Those interested in the community sing should register at tinyurl.com/LEVPSD.

The showcase was just a fun opportunity to celebrate the complexities and beauty of Black culture not often seen in our media or in our news.” — Hope Moore Mezo, learning behavior specialist case manager at Drauden Point Middle School

The Black History Month Showcase also will include performances by District 202 students and student choirs, Moore Mezo said. Other features of the event include food and local Black-owned businesses.

Moore Mezo, who previously worked at Plainfield South High School, said she helped start the Black Student Association, which then started the showcase because the “students really wanted something to celebrate.”

Hope Moore Mezo (Photo provided by Plainfield Community Consolidated School District 202)

“At the time, there was some much going on politically and socially,” she said. “It was just a nice way to celebrate positivity and have a place for people to come and understand Black culture.”

Moore Mezo said the annual showcase has “really evolved” over the years.

“I’m very proud of the event, and I’m very excited,” she said.

Moore Mezo said she moved to Drauden Point Middle School last year and continued to help coordinate the Black History Month Showcase. She now also is sponsoring a culture club at Drauden, and other elementary and middle schools in District 202 also have their own culture clubs that highlight a diversity of cultures.

“When I first came to Plainfield South, I was the only Black teacher there,” Moore Mezo said. “There was a lack of understanding and lack of representation. The showcase was just a fun opportunity to celebrate the complexities and beauty of Black culture not often seen in our media or in our news.

“This is a great opportunity for Plainfield as a community to see our students and the resources that live within our community.”

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Black History Month Showcase

WHEN: Rehearsal – doors open at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, showcase is from 6 to 7:30 p.m.; Performance – 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23

WHERE: Plainfield South High School auditorium, 7800 W. Caton Farm Road, Plainfield

REGISTER: To participate in the community sing, register at tinyurl.com/LEVPSD.