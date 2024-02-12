Pets of the Week: Feb. 12, 2024

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. Send Pets of the Week submissions to news@theheraldnews.com. Photos should be in .jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style and grammar and run as space is available. (Photos provided)

Cowboy is a sweet, happy, loving 10-month-old terrier. He has plenty of puppy energy but snuggles in his blankets when he is tired. He loves to play and is a big fan of treats. Cowboy is timid with strangers. Once he’s comfortable, he crawls onto laps for attention. Cowboy does well with other dogs. He will be a great addition to a family. To meet Cowboy, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Oreo Sundae is a 1-year-old domestic shorthair that was found as a stray. She was following neighborhood children around before being rescued. She is sweet, confident and chatty. She does well with other cats. She needs a little time to warm up to new kitties but adjusts if the introduction is done slowly. She likes to look out the window. She enjoys pets, catnip toys and wand toys. She will be a wonderful companion. To meet Oreo Sundae, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Indie is a 2-year-old Australian shepherd mix who is shy but warms up to people with slow and gentle introductions. She recently had successful surgery for a luxating patella and is ready for a forever home. Indie is a herding dog, so potential adopters should understand these breeds. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Eve is a petite domestic shorthair who was abandoned in the shelter’s parking lot. She is a very sweet cat and loves attention. She needs a special owner to give her a forever home. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Thor is an 8-month-old shepherd mix that was recently surrendered to Joliet Township Animal Control. He’s super wiggly and has a great personality. He previously lived with children and cats and also is dog-friendly. To meet Thor, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333.

Two-year-old Quinlee loves taking long naps or begging for an extra serving of her favorite wet food. She likes to explore and check out her surroundings. In the tech office, Quinlee likes to nap by people’s feet and curl up on a blanket. To meet Quinlee, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333.