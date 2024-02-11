Shorewood HUGS chocolate ball fundraiser helps group grant wishes

Shorewood HUGS hosted its 14th chocolate ball on Feb. 3 at Posh Banquets & Event Center in Joliet to raise money for its “Hugs and Wishes” program. Since its inception in 2008, Shorewood HUGS has fulfilled 1,300 wishes and given back $1 million to the community. (Denise Unland)

Nadine Baxter, president of Shorewood HUGS, said she panicked when the nonprofit’s annual chocolate ball fundraiser Feb. 3 sold out in only three days.

“I had not bought my ticket, let alone tickets for my husband, family and friends. It was quite a moment,” Baxter said. “We have provided such an amazing event that people want to come back every year.”

What is Shorewood HUGS?

Shorewood HUGS strives to positively influence people by granting small wishes to people in need with the goal of brightening their lives. Recipients must live within a 20-mile radius of Shorewood, founding member Heidi Serena of Plainfield said.

Other founding members are Laura Charland, Susan Coyle, Rita Guenther and Lorayne Wright, all of Shorewood.

The 16-year-old organization hosted its 14th chocolate ball Feb. 3 at Posh Banquets & Event Center in Joliet to raise money for its “Hugs and Wishes” program, Serena said.

Past wishes include supplies after a double lung transplant, concert tickets for a breast cancer patient or comfort items for someone who simply needs encouragement, according to the Shorewood HUGS website.

Shorewood HUGS members Celeste Bessette (left) and Julie Adelmann take a break from overseeing the wishes tree at the Shorewood HUGS annual chocolate ball fundraiser Feb. 3 at the Posh Banquets & Event Center in Joliet. The fundraiser's theme this year was "Nashville Nights." (Denise Unland)

In all cases, the “Hugs and Wishes” program is meant to raise spirits and sow hope. Since its inception in 2008, Shorewood HUGS has fulfilled 1,300 wishes and given back $1 million to the community, Serena said.

“We’re not sending people to Disney, and we’re not doing famous meet-and-greets with stars,” she said. “But what we do might be even more important. We are uplifting people through a difficult time.”

A Nashville-themed event

The theme for the 2024 chocolate ball was “Nashville Nights,” and each station echoed that theme. Attendees received a “trolley ticket” and visited at least six stations for a chance to win a prize at “Wildhorse Saloon.”

Attendees also could count the guitar picks for a chance to win another prize.

Raffle tickets were bought on “Broadway Street.” First prize was a trip to Nashville (or any destination of the winner’s choice, made possible with a $500 gift card for airfare, $500 hotel gift card and $250 of “Johnny Cash,” Serena said).

Second prize was an acoustic guitar with guitar lessons; while third prize was a chicken and barbecue basket.

Other stations included “Country Music Hall of Fame” (raffle baskets and silent auction), “What Lifts You Up” butterfly mural for photos,” “My Wish for You” wishes tree, “Should Have Been a Cowboy” (Shorewood HUGS specialty bears, ornaments, cookbooks and mugs for sale) and “Honky Tonk Popcorn (donated by Candy and Corn in Minooka).

Students and staff of Joliet Junior College's culinary arts program serve chocolate treats at the Shorewood HUGS annual chocolate ball fundraiser Feb. 3 at the Posh Banquets & Event Center in Joliet. The fundraiser's theme this year was "Nashville Nights." Pictured (from left) are Elizabeth Ramos, Janie Pensado, lab assistant Aubrey Sinchak and professor of baking and pastry Mark Muszynski. (Denise Unland)

Other venues that donated and served their chocolate creations included Bella Cucina Catering in Joliet, Biteable Baked Goods, The Curator’s Café in Joliet, Fit Foundation in Crest Hill, Home Cut Donuts in Joliet, the Joliet Junior College culinary arts program, Making Sweet Memories, Mauve Nosh & Libations in Shorewood, Sticky Stix of Joliet, Sweet Swirls Bakery and Will County Brewing.

During the chocolate ball, Shorewood HUGS awarded its Lynne Lichetenauer Making a Difference Award to Carrie Prosek and Robert Richardson for their support of the organization. Prosek is a volleyball coach at Minooka Community High School. Richardson is a volleyball coach at Plainfield Central High School.

Community impact

Carla Boucher of New Lenox was among the 400 attendees at the chocolate ball, along with her husband, Jim Boucher. Carla Boucher said she’s impressed at the event’s growth over the four years she’s attended and wished every town had an organization resembling Shorewood HUGS.

“They’re a group of women who come together for no reward other than to help people,” Carla Boucher said.

Tonya Bew of Joliet, a line dance instructor, came out with her husband, Terrence Bew. Tonya Bew said she learned of Shorewood HUGS when the organization invited her to teach line dance basics to attendees.

“I didn’t mind because it was for a good cause,” she said. “I’d really like to be part of it. I need to learn more about it.”

Coyle said that even when spending time in Florida, she still happily works on Shorewood HUGS-related projects and sees it as “fun things I’m doing with my friends.”

“We’re not just sitting having our coffee,” Coyle said. “We’re doing something so worthwhile that gives all of us so much pleasure and excitement. It’s so touching when you do a wish or organize one of our events and everybody is having fun.”

Baxter said Shorewood HUGS is present at many community events in the Will County area, including Relay for Life at Joliet Memorial Stadium and the Crossroads Festival parade in Shorewood.

Shorewood HUGS supports other Will County organizations, provides scholarships and helps grow leadership skills in high school students through its Junior HUGS program.

The group also hosts the “Hugs for Hounds” Easter egg hunt for dogs as a fundraiser for the Will County Humane Society in Shorewood. The 14th annual Doggie Easter Egg Hunt will be March 30 at Four Season Park in Shorewood

But the “Hugs and Wishes” program is the heart of Shorewood HUGS.

Baxter said she has stood in line at stores with her Shorewood HUGS T-shirt only to have someone next to her say, “You fulfilled a wish for me.”

For information, visit shorewoodhugs.org.