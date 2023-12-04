Shorewood book club happy to get donation of books by local authors

Timbers of Shorewood resident Dorthy Brumbaugh talks to Author Holly Coop during the WriteOn Joliet visit at the Timbers of Shorewood during an event called “Meet the Authors” Thursday, November 9, 2023 Shorewood Ill. (Photo provided by Timbers of Shorewood)

The owner of a small Crest Hill business recently provided members of the Timbers of Shorewood book club with 30 locally authored books.

Angie Aegerter of Channahon, owner of the Fit Foundation in Crest Hill, donated funds that were used to buy 30 copies of WriteOn Joliet’s fifth anthology, according to a news release from the Timbers of Shorewood.

WriteOn Joliet is an adult critique group that meets twice a month at the Black Road branch of the Joliet Public Library, according to the release.

Aegerter met a member of the WriteOn Joliet group, connected through their love for volunteer work and expressed an interest in purchasing and donating the anthologies to the Timbers of Shorewood’s popular book club for seniors, according to the release.

“I donated funds for books because I believe in a connected community,” Aegerter said, “which in turn makes the community stronger and able to have a broader reach.”

Angie Aegerter of Channahon (left) donated funds that were used to buy copies of WriteOn Joliet’s fifth anthology. Jeanette Langebartels, president of the Timbers of Shorewood’s resident council, accepts the anthology on behalf of the book club Nov. 9 in Shorewood. (Photo provided by Timbers of Shorewood)

Aegerter presented the books Nov. 9 at a “Meet the Authors” event at the Timbers of Shorewood. During the event, WriteOn Joliet authors read passages from their latest anthology, signed books and answered questions from members of the Timbers’ book club.

“We are so grateful to Angie for her generosity,” Amy Odell, director of activities at the Timbers, said in the release. “This is our second ‘Meet the Authors’ event, and it was just as wonderful as the first time. Our residents thoroughly enjoyed meeting the authors and reading their stories in the anthology.”

Angie Aegerter of Channahon speaks at a Meet the Authors event after donating funds that were used to buy copies of WriteOn Joliet’s fifth anthology. Books were donated to the Timbers of Shorewood book club. (Photo provided by Timbers of Shorewood)

For information, visit timbersofshorewood.com, fitfoundation4u.com and writeonjoliet.com.